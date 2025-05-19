Yelo Bank launches Yelo Invest for stock trading

For those interested in stock trading on U.S. stock exchanges, Yelo Bank presents an exciting innovation! The bank is creating additional earning opportunities for its customers with the launch of the Yelo Invest service, now available on the Yelo App.

To start investing, customers can complete all necessary documentation online using a SIMA digital signature in the Yelo App, without needing to visit a branch. Once registered, customers can purchase shares of well-known companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Google, Tesla, Coca-Cola, and more, either fully or partially. There are no limits on the number of shares you can buy. Customers can buy and sell shares directly through the Yelo App, with transactions processed during the working hours of the U.S. stock market (17:30-00:00). Additionally, orders can be placed during the U.S. stock market’s “pre-market” and “after-market” hours. Purchases can be made using a Yelo card in AZN or USD, or through an active Yelo Bank account. The purchased shares are real shares, and customers become shareholders of those companies. The Yelo App’s simple and intuitive interface makes it easy to manage your portfolio and track dividends.

Note that the Yelo Invest service is implemented through “Unicapital Investment Company” OJSC (license number 087910). Unicapital has been an active participant in the capital markets since 2007 and is the first and longest-standing member of the Baku Stock Exchange. The company provides investment services in securities, trading of derivative financial instruments, and other services to both individuals and legal entities.



In the near future, Yelo Bank will expand the features of its investment service. Buying shares through the Yelo App is simple, convenient, and safe! You can also benefit from the Yelo Invest service and earn additional income by downloading the Yelo App here: http://bit.ly/ylnvst.



