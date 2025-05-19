Kazakhstan explores Greek logistics ties to enhance Middle Corridor connectivity

Photo: Kazakh Invest

During a recent visit to Greece, Kazakhstan's transport delegation held high-level talks aimed at deepening cooperation in logistics, port infrastructure, and investment. Backed by Kazakh Invest, the discussions emphasized linking the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with Greek ports and explored integrating the "Caspian–Black Sea Sea-Mediterranean" corridor into European networks.

