Kazakhstan, China take key steps to improve Middle Corridor transit and cross-border co-op

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The transport ministers of Kazakhstan and China, Marat Karabaev and Liu Wei, rolled up their sleeves for a joint inspection of the "Nur Joly" vehicle crossing point to tackle border issues head-on. They rolled up their sleeves and got down to brass tacks with truck drivers, pinpointing ways to smooth out the Middle Corridor by cutting through the bottlenecks. Both countries will roll up their sleeves to knock down administrative barriers, beef up border infrastructure, and push the envelope on digitalization. A permanent working group will be set up, with ministerial-level talks on the horizon in a month’s time.

