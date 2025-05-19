Uzbekistan, Russia aim to boost bilateral trade in electrical engineering

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19. Konstantin Zlygostev, the trade representative of Russia in Uzbekistan, held a productive meeting with Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the Board of the Uzeltekhprom Association, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in the electrical engineering sector, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities for expanding mutual trade, as well as the implementation of joint localization projects aimed at boosting industry development. Particular emphasis was placed on advancing the Eltech Industrial Technopark, deepening collaboration between Russian companies and the Uzeltekhprom Association, and addressing important issues related to the standardization and certification of household appliances and high-voltage equipment.

The Uzeltekhprom Association functions as a pivotal entity within the realm of product validation through its specialized testing laboratory, Eltechlab, which is integral in the assurance of quality metrics and regulatory compliance standards for various products.



In the fiscal year 2024, the electrical engineering domain of Uzbekistan generated a valuation of $2.4 billion in product output, while the export segment achieved a noteworthy figure of $1.3 billion. The sector garnered a substantial influx of $516 million in capital investments and witnessed the inception of 85 novel enterprises, exemplifying its accelerated expansion and pivotal role in economic enhancement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel