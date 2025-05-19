Turkmenistan keen to export electricity via Iran - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Turkmenistan is interested in exporting electricity to other countries through Iran, said Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 18th session of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission today in Tehran, Meredov noted that Turkmenistan already has experience in exporting electricity to Türkiye and is currently supplying electricity to Iran.

He added that so far this year, Turkmenistan has exported 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Iran. Last year, the total volume reached 1.98 billion kilowatt-hours.

Meredov also emphasized the importance of constructing a 155-kilometer Mary–Mashhad transmission line between the two countries. He stated that a tender had been held two years ago, which was won by an Iranian company, and effective payment solutions have been proposed for the project. The country is considering supplying electricity to Iran in exchange for the purchase of transformers and related equipment as part of this effort.

The four-day 18th session of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on May 17 in Tehran. The session is co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov.

