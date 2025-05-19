Iran supports active engagement among SCO member states - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Iran is committed to strengthening active engagement and cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states across various fields, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Araghchi emphasized Iran's efforts to assist in the peaceful resolution of issues between certain member states and to foster cooperation with other influential multilateral platforms such as BRICS, ECO, and D-8.

The Secretary-General of the SCO, expressing his pleasure at visiting Tehran and participating in the Forum’s sessions, voiced hope that the deliberations of the Tehran Dialogue Forum would contribute to the strengthening of cooperation among the participating states, particularly SCO members.

Yermekbayev also presented an overview of the programs and upcoming events during China’s chairmanship of the organization and emphasized the secretariat’s readiness to enhance interaction with member states—especially with the Islamic Republic of Iran—and to take into serious consideration Iran’s proposals and initiatives aimed at advancing multilateral cooperation, particularly between the SCO and BRICS.

The Tehran Dialogue Forum, which began on May 18, has brought together officials from 53 countries for a two-day gathering in the Iranian capital.

