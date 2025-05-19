Kazakhstan unveils strategic SEZ to boost trade flow and empower Middle Corridor

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has established a new special economic zone (SEZ) called "Korkyt Ata" in the Kyzylorda region, spanning a large area near the "Western Europe – Western China" transport corridor. The SEZ aims to foster the growth of modern, competitive industries, attract investments, and create jobs, with tax and customs benefits provided under a special legal regime.

