Kazakhstan unveils strategic SEZ to boost trade flow and empower Middle Corridor
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has established a new special economic zone (SEZ) called "Korkyt Ata" in the Kyzylorda region, spanning a large area near the "Western Europe – Western China" transport corridor. The SEZ aims to foster the growth of modern, competitive industries, attract investments, and create jobs, with tax and customs benefits provided under a special legal regime.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy