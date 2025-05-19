Kazakh Invest, Stadler forge path for next-gen railcar manufacturing in Kazakhstan
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakh Invest project manager Azizkhan Kudabekov visited the Stadler Kazakhstan production site in Astana to review progress on expanding Swiss production localization. The plant, which manufactures passenger cars and other railway components, plans to increase production volumes and shift some assembly stages to Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy