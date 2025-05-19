Kazakh Invest, Stadler forge path for next-gen railcar manufacturing in Kazakhstan

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Kazakh Invest project manager Azizkhan Kudabekov visited the Stadler Kazakhstan production site in Astana to review progress on expanding Swiss production localization. The plant, which manufactures passenger cars and other railway components, plans to increase production volumes and shift some assembly stages to Kazakhstan.

