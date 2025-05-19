National Bank of Tajikistan, Numisma Bank set to redefine dollar and euro transfers

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 19. The Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, Firdavs Tolibzoda, and a delegation from a US-based Numisma Bank, led by Executive Director Vivek Tyagi, discussed cooperation on efficient and secure money transfers, Trend reports via the National Bank of Tajikistan.

The meeting focused on enhancing the efficiency and security of transfers involving US dollars and euros. Numisma Bank shared detailed information about its services and logistical capabilities.

The sides highlighted that partnerships with specialized financial institutions such as Numisma Bank could significantly improve the effectiveness of foreign currency transactions in Tajikistan.

Numisma Bank is a US-chartered and regulated bank headquartered in Connecticut. Founded in 2022, the bank is a specialized global provider of US dollars, euros, and other major currencies. The institution holds direct access to the Federal Reserve System, including a master account and cash services.

Meanwhile, the information from World Bank indicates that, Tajikistan received $5.8 billion in remittances in 2024, which is a 27 percent increase compared to $4.6 billion in 2023. In 2023, remittances accounted for approximately 39 percent of the country’s GDP, underscoring their critical role in the national economy.