Turkmenistan explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 19. Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, has paid an official visit to Kazakhstan’s Turkistan Region to explore potential avenues for investment and bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation held talks with Nurlan Kusherbayev, Governor (Akim) of the Turkistan Region. The two sides underlined the growing importance of enhancing bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, with a strong focus on economic collaboration, cultural and humanitarian exchange, and knowledge sharing.

Governor Kusherbayev provided an overview of the region's investment landscape, including the availability of industrial zones and small-scale industrial parks, which offer favorable conditions for foreign investors, such as access to land plots and ready-made production facilities. He also outlined the benefits of the Turan Special Economic Zone, which offers tax and customs incentives, particularly for businesses engaged in deep processing and value-added industries.

The meeting culminated in a collective resolution to initiate synergistic ventures and enhance multifaceted collaboration across diverse domains.

This elevated diplomatic engagement underscores Turkmenistan's strategic imperative for regional economic cohesion and its quest for global alliances to bolster the advancement of Arkadag — the nation's premier smart city initiative.

Meanwhile, over the past two years, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has consistently exceeded $500 million annually, highlighting the strong and growing economic ties between the two nations.

