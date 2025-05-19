Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani citizens increase residential property purchases in Türkiye for Apr. 2025

Economy Materials 19 May 2025 21:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani citizens are jumping on the bandwagon when it comes to buying property abroad, especially in Türkiye, which shows their keen eye for the real estate market there. All in all, foreign property acquisitions in Türkiye are on the upswing, with a handful of key cities reeling in the lion's share of buyers.
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Azerbaijani citizens purchased 59 residential properties in Türkiye in April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute indicates that this figure marks an increase of five properties, or 9.3 percent, compared to the same month last year, when 54 properties were acquired by Azerbaijani buyers.

Türkiye saw a rise in property sales to foreigners in April, with total sales increasing by 13.2 percent year-on-year to reach 1,440 units. Foreign buyers accounted for 1.2 percent of all property transactions that month. The cities with the highest number of foreign property purchases were Istanbul, Antalya, and Mersin, with 529, 497, and 117 sales, respectively.

When it comes to foreign buyers, the lion's share of properties went to citizens of the Russian Federation, Iran, and Ukraine, who snapped up 276, 128, and 120 units, respectively.

