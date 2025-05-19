Digitalization needs to underpin sustainable and equitable economic growth - Al Salam Bank

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 19. ​Digitalization must cover all layers of society and become the basis for sustainable and equitable economic growth, Director General of Al Salam Bank (Algeria) Hideur Nasser said at the panel discussion titled “Digital Solutions for Empowering MSMEs and Fostering Socio-Economic Development” as part of the Islamic Development Bank’s (IsDB) annual meeting in Algiers, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the main goals of digitalization is prosperity — prosperity of knowledge, economic well-being, and development.

"This means that the progress fruits must reach all segments of society. Digitalization is viewed as a comprehensive concept aimed at including in economic growth and modernization those population groups that were previously partially excluded from the opportunities to benefit from advancements and modern financial instruments," he mentioned.

Nasser noted that financial inclusion has become one of the priority objectives of public policy and development strategies, including in Islamic countries. Digitalization, therefore, helps prevent the exclusion of certain social groups from the process of technological progress and promotes their financial and economic integration, the director general explained.

"To achieve these goals, it is necessary to create a digital infrastructure that covers all regions of the country, including remote areas, and provides access to digital services for all categories of the population. Another important task is the development of digital education: the integration of digital technologies into educational programs, the creation of adapted courses and training for different age and social groups. In addition, for the full use of digital services, it is essential to provide the population with the necessary devices and technical means," he added.

He emphasized that the interest of government bodies in digital transformation and the desire to engage all segments of society in this process is one of the key directions of the national strategy.

The official expressed hope that digitalization will become an important tool to support the sustainable, balanced, and comprehensive financial and economic development of the country.

