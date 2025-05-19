Uzbekistan’s transportation sector soars with double-digit growth in early 2025

Uzbekistan’s transportation and storage sector has shown remarkable growth in the first quarter of 2025, reaching a gross added value of 21,051.5 billion soums ($1.85 billion). This represents a 10.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, continuing a trend of significant expansion in recent years. The sector's performance highlights its crucial role in supporting the country's economic development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register