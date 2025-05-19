EBRD invests in Çimko Eurobond to support decarbonization in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing $50 million in a $300 million Eurobond issued by Turkish cement producer Çimko Cimento ve Beton Sanayi, Trend reports.

The funds will support Çimko’s decarbonisation efforts and refinance existing obligations.

The Eurobond aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and encourage other Turkish firms to explore capital markets as a funding source. Çimko, part of Sanko Holding, operates cement and concrete production facilities in Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, and Bartın.

Sanko Holding is active in sectors including textiles, energy, and packaging, and is a major employer in Türkiye’s southeastern region.

The EBRD’s investment aligns with its strategy to support low-carbon transition pathways in sectors such as cement, steel, aluminium, and fertilisers.

This marks the beginning of cooperation between the EBRD and Çimko. The EBRD has committed nearly 22 billion euros to Türkiye through 484 projects since 2009, primarily in the private sector.