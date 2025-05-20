Azerbaijan weighs investments in its information and communication sector

A total of 120.4 million manat ($71.1 million) was invested in Azerbaijan's transport and warehouse sector from January to April this year. This figure remained nearly unchanged compared to the same period in 2024. In the communications sector, investments reached 110.4 million manat ($65.5 million), also maintaining a similar level to last year.

