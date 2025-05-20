My next goal is to become an Olympic champion - Amina Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Olympic Games are just two years away, and I hope to deliver a strong performance there, said Amina Aliyeva, who won a gold medal at the World Kung Fu Championship as part of the Azerbaijani national team, Trend reports.

The young athlete admitted that claiming victory at the tournament in Perugia, Italy, was no easy feat.

Amina Aliyeva also revealed her next big goal: to become an Olympic champion.

The Azerbaijani kung fu team, which achieved impressive results at the World Championship in Perugia, has returned home. At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, they were welcomed by members of the media, fans, and their loved ones.

The team competed in the Light Sanda category, finishing the tournament with a total of seven medals — five gold and two silver.

In the girls’ division, the world champion title went to 11-year-old Amina Aliyeva (38 kg).

Among the boys, gold medals were claimed by Rasul Askerov (11–12 years, 36 kg), Huseyn Aliyev (13–15 years, 48 kg), Toghrul Mikayilov (adults, 65 kg), and Eller Orudjev (adults, 75 kg). Silver medals went to Ali Bakhishov (11–12 years, 33 kg) and Akber Akhmedzade (13–15 years, 70 kg).

As a result, the Azerbaijani national team secured third place in the overall team standings.