Azerbaijan's mining industry faces investment setback in 4M2025

Investment in Azerbaijan’s mining industry saw a decline in the first four months of the year. According to data from the State Statistics Committee, total investments amounted to 1.4 billion manat ($841 million), down 116 million manat ($68 million) or 7.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Of this, 28.2 percent was directed toward fixed capital.

