Amina Aliyeva showed determination at World Championship - President of Azerbaijan Kung Fu Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijani athletes achieved a historic result at the World Kung Fu Championship held in the Italian city of Perugia, President of the Azerbaijan Kung Fu Federation Nurlan Aslanov said, Trend reports.

He noted that Amina Aliyeva, who became world champion in the girls’ category, showed remarkable determination:

“Amina stepped onto the combat tatami for the first time. It’s natural to feel nervous, but the courage she displayed from the very first seconds of the fight impressed us all. This success is the result of hard work. Her victory is a testament to her perseverance. Amina’s personal coach is Babek Aliyev, who also serves as a coach in our federation. He is a true professional.”

The federation head also expressed gratitude to all the fans who supported the team.

Azerbaijani athletes competing in the Light Sanda category finished the tournament with a total of seven medals — five gold and two silver. With this result, the national team placed third in the overall team standings.