Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets with President of Spanish Senate (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. As part of her official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with this President of the Spanish Senate Pedro Rollán, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Pedro Rollán expressed his keenness in further expanding relations between the two countries. He noted that the Spanish Senate attaches great importance to fostering interparliamentary relations between the two countries and is ready to support intergovernmental cooperation.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova hailed the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain in several areas, including the existence of positive experience of cooperation in the economic sphere. She drew attention to the fact that there are broad opportunities for the development of cooperation in a number of other areas.

Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between parliaments as well.

During the conversation, the sides also reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian field.

The meeting also emphasized that respect for multicultural values is one of the peculiarities uniting Azerbaijan and Spain.