Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The open court session in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and waging aggressive war, genocide, violating the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcibly seizing power, forcibly retaining it, and committing numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on May 19, Trend reports.

At the Baku Military Court, under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (alternate judge Gunel Samedova), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their known language and with lawyers for their defense.

The session was attended by the defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state prosecution.

Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, presented video footage regarding the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian army.

The video highlighted the 1993 attack of the Armenian army on Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar, its advance towards Aghdara and the beginning of preparations for the attack, as well as the planning of strikes from several directions.

It was also noted that the Armenian armed forces drove the enemy (Azerbaijanis - ed.) from Aghdara, took control of the heights and main roads. The footage also showed the bodies of killed Azerbaijanis on the ground.

Another video footage provided information about the Armenian army's capture (occupation - ed.) of the Sarsang reservoir and it’s the Armenian army’s arrival in Aghdara.

The next video was about Seyran Saroyan, noting that Seyran Saroyan was awarded a medal by Vazgen Sargsyan, the first Minister of Defense of Armenia, for his participation in the occupation of Kalbajar.

Then, a video was presented featuring a speech by former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan during a meeting with members of the “Yerkrapah” terrorist organization on July 23, 1993. In one segment, Ter-Petrosyan discusses the motivations, objectives, and underlying reasons behind the occupation of Azerbaijani sovereign territories by Armenian armed forces.

Praising what he referred to as historic “victories,” Ter-Petrosyan recalled that prior to 1988, some 170,000 Azerbaijanis lived across Armenia. “What was the point of starting the ‘Karabakh’ movement? In those five years, much blood was shed, many people died, yet no progress was made,” some militants reportedly protested. They also claimed that the Armenian leadership at the time—as well as certain current opposition members who had not participated in combat operations—were undermining their cause.

Furthermore, the militants noted that some members of the Armenian opposition had expressed doubts about the "miatsum" (unification) movement, arguing that the Soviet Union would collapse anyway in 1991. “However, if we had not started the movement in 1988, we wouldn’t have gained the necessary experience, and as a result, there would be no Karabakh,” they added.

According to Ter-Petrosyan, Armenia had resolved what he called the 600-year-old “Nagorno-Karabakh problem” thanks to the movement. He stated that both Armenia and Karabakh had been completely cleared of other nationalities.

He went on to recall that Azerbaijanis had once constituted the majority population in Vardenis (Basarkechar), Masis (Zangibasar), Amasiya, and the Zangezur region. The former Armenian President emphasized that through the movement, Armenians had resolved this issue, asserting that the entire Karabakh region was under Armenian control.

“In conclusion, I must highlight one more thing. As a crowning achievement of all our victories, our troops entered the city of Aghdam last night and this morning,” Ter-Petrosyan added.

Then, defendant Bako Sahakyan responded to questions of the prosecutors and the representatives of victims regarding his activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan after the occupation of Shusha, the unit he served, the commanders he met, and the discussions he had with them.

He emphasized that since June 1993 he held the position of chief of home front command.

Bako Sahakyan was also seen in the video screened during the interrogation of the accused. The footage shows the soldiers sitting at the table discussing documents and a map. It is apparent from the video and Bako Sahakyan's statements that various commanders were present during the discussions.

B. Sahakyan identified himself, General Kristapor Ivanyan, Samvel Karapetyan, Movses Hakobyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitaly Balasanyan, Vachagan Ishkhanyan and others in the video shown.

Bako Sahakyan, an Armenian citizen who once "led" the so-called regime established by Armenia in the Azerbaijan’s occupied territories and is currently on trial in Baku for committing numerous crimes against Azerbaijan and its people, admitted in an open court hearing that he was involved in the preparation and discussion of military operations and combat missions carried out for the occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories by Armenia.

In response to the questions from the Prosecutor General's Office's Prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Bako Sahakyan stated that he knew Monte Molekonyan, Arman Levonyan and other commanders, adding that that he frequently engaged with them, and had friendly conversations with them concerning military operations.

Bako Sahakyan was also seen with Robert Kocharyan, Monte Melkonyan and Samvel Babayan in the photos shown, and the accused identified them.

He noted that the photo was taken near Khankendi, before June 1993, adding that at that time he held the position of the deputy chief of the home front command of the "defense army".

In another photo, he was spotted with Kristapor Ivanyan, Artur Karapetyan and Avram Abramyan.

The accused avoided replying to the question of Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev about why Armenia did not implement the UN Security Council resolutions.

Responding to the questions of the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli regarding Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s views on ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, Bako Sahakyan admitted that he had debated the Karabakh conflict with him several times, however adding that he did not back the views of the former president of Armenia.

In response to a question from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova regarding the "Yerkrapah" terrorist organization, the accused mentioned that the members of the organization involved in various battles during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Afterwords, the court screened video footage confirming Davit Ishkhanyan's activities in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan and his involvement in combat operations.

In the video footage, D. Ishkhanyan's comrades-in-arms and those who knew him were talking about the accused.

Alik Sargsyan underlined that he was one of the first to take up arms, one of the founders of the first volunteer group, as well as one of the first commanders of the unit and battalion: "He fulfilled a historic task, you can say that."

In the video, Movses Hakobyan confidently claimed that "one of those who laid the foundation for the formation of the Armenian army is our comrade-in-arms - Davit."

In the video, Araz Kocharyan stated: “Once we met by accident and I was surprised, Davit Ishkhanyan had a medallion of “Commander Andranik” hanging around his neck.

Hmayak Haroyan underscored that, together with the “Ashan” unit and Monte Melkonyan, they besieged Gulabli, and as a result, the Azerbaijanis fell under siege.

Abrik Hayrapetyan also mentioned that Monte Melkonyan, nicknamed “Avo”, highly praised Davit as a battalion commander in the army.

In the footage shot by Armenians, Davit Ishkhanyan is presented as one of the pioneers of the “student movement fighting for freedom”, the commander of the “self-defense detachment” of the “Ashan” village, the commander of the 28th battalion of the “self-defense army”, and following the war, a public and political figure.

In the footage, Davit Ishkhanyan said: “For most of us, it was already clear that this movement would reach its logical conclusion only through armed clashes and war. We were attempting to create a horrible environment for the Azerbaijanis.

Our main task was to secure the defense line. We really wanted to participate in that operation, but our assignment was different.

Monte Melkonyan organized the Abdal-Gulabli operation. Unfortunately, we lost six of our comrades that day. Armen Avakyan was also among them.

After that, a very difficult period began. On September 4–5, 1992, we were able to liberate that village. The task assigned to us in the Khojavand district was completed flawlessly and Aghdam fell under our complete control.

After the battles for freedom ended, the battalion’s fighters also took part in battles in the Aghdara district. The battles continued until the ceasefire was signed in May 1994. They participated in all military operations during that time.”

In response to a question from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Davit Ishkhanyan confirmed his involvement in the operations for the occupation of the hill located between Ashagi Veysalli and Jardar, and the Aghdara district.

The court process will continue on May 22.

A total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.