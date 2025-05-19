Azerbaijan reveals its trade turnover with OTS countries in 2024
In 2024, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) totaled $6.89 billion. According to the State Customs Committee, this marks a 16 percent decline compared to the previous year. Trade with OTS members made up 14.5 percent of the country’s total foreign trade during the period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy