Azerbaijan reveals its trade turnover with OTS countries in 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) totaled $6.89 billion. According to the State Customs Committee, this marks a 16 percent decline compared to the previous year. Trade with OTS members made up 14.5 percent of the country’s total foreign trade during the period.

