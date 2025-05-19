Bako Sahakyan admits in court his involvement in preparation of military operations and combat missions for occupation of Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. During a hearing held at the Baku Military Court on Monday, defendant Bako Sahakyan responded to questions regarding his activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan after the occupation of Shusha, the unit he served, the commanders he met, and the discussions he had with them, Trend reports.

He emphasized that since June 1993 he held the position of chief of home front command.

Bako Sahakyan was also seen in the video screened during the interrogation of the accused. The footage shows the soldiers sitting at the table discussing documents and a map. It is apparent from the video and Bako Sahakyan's statements that various commanders were present during the discussions.

B. Sahakyan identified himself, General Kristapor Ivanyan, Samvel Karapetyan, Movses Hakobyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitaly Balasanyan, Vachagan Ishkhanyan, and others in the video shown.

Bako Sahakyan, an Armenian citizen who once "led" the so-called regime established by Armenia in the Azerbaijan’s occupied territories and is currently on trial in Baku for committing numerous crimes against Azerbaijan and its people, admitted in an open court hearing that he was involved in the preparation and discussion of military operations and combat missions carried out for the occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories by Armenia.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, amo