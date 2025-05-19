Azerbaijan scales up its inert gas output in 4M2025

Azerbaijan generated 15.1 million cubic meters of inert gases from January to April 2025, which is a 3.4 percent rise from the corresponding period in 2024. With a total of almost eight million cubic meters, nitrogen production fell 0.5 percent. The production of paint and varnish also increased substantially, reaching 10,200 tons, a 22.7 percent increase.

