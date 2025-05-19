Bank Respublika Once Again Recognized as "Azerbaijan's Most Active Issuing Bank"

For the third year in a row, Bank Respublika has been named "Azerbaijan's Most Active Issuing Bank" by EBRD.

Bank Respublika has received the prestigious “Most Active Issuing Bank in Azerbaijan” award for 2024 under the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP). This marks the third consecutive year the bank has earned this recognition, highlighting its consistent excellence in trade finance.

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony held in London as part of the EBRD’s Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.

This honor reflects Bank Respublika’s strong performance in supporting international trade, its effective risk management, and its ability to deliver tailored financial solutions to clients. Through its successful partnership with the EBRD, the bank continues to expand its support for foreign trade operations, thereby contributing to the growth of Azerbaijan’s export and import capacity.

The achievement is a testament to Bank Respublika’s solid cooperation with international financial institutions and the dedication of its expert trade finance team. This award not only recognizes the accomplishments of Bank Respublika, but also underscores Azerbaijan’s growing significance in regional trade, the bank stated.

Bank Respublika remains committed to offering a broad range of trade finance products and services and considers contributing to Azerbaijan’s economic development one of its top priorities.

