Turkmenistan, ADB sign MoU to boost cooperation in energy, water, and urban development
The State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have put pen to paper on a Memorandum of Understanding, aiming to join forces in the realms of energy, water resources, and urban development, all while riding the wave of sustainable technologies and digital solutions. The deal paves the way for Turkmenistan to turn over a new leaf towards a green economy and build a solid foundation for infrastructure growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy