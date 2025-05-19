Turkmenistan, ADB sign MoU to boost cooperation in energy, water, and urban development

The State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have put pen to paper on a Memorandum of Understanding, aiming to join forces in the realms of energy, water resources, and urban development, all while riding the wave of sustainable technologies and digital solutions. The deal paves the way for Turkmenistan to turn over a new leaf towards a green economy and build a solid foundation for infrastructure growth.

