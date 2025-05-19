Kyrgyzstan, China discuss launch of regular cargo flights

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 19. The representatives of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and Kyrgyz Airports National Company discussed the launch of regular cargo flights between Kyrgyzstan and China along the Urumqi-Kashgar and Bishkek-Osh routes during a working meeting, Trend reports.

The Chinese side presented a detailed overview of the current state and development prospects of China’s civil aviation sector. Particular attention was given to promoting Chinese aircraft models, including the C919 and C929, and to the initiative of establishing a regional aviation materials center in Kyrgyzstan.

The two sides discussed a wide range of areas for potential cooperation, including the development of air transportation, personnel training, and joint aircraft manufacturing. They also explored mechanisms for closer collaboration in aviation safety, as well as plans to modernize Kyrgyzstan’s airports with the involvement of Xinjiang Airport Group.

The discussions touched on the digitalization of aviation infrastructure and the promotion of sustainable development. In addition, both parties emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian exchanges, such as organizing Open Days for Chinese aviation technologies.

The Chinese side also extended an invitation to the Kyrgyz delegation to participate in the upcoming International Aviation Safety Forum, which will be held on June 5–6, 2025, in Beijing.

