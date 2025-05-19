World Bank backs Uzbekistan’s green energy future with major credit deal

Photo: World Bank

Uzbekistan received a $100 million concessional loan from the World Bank to update its electrical distribution networks and integrate renewable energy. It's the World Bank's first Program-for-Results (PforR) program in Uzbekistan, and it aims to reduce commercial losses, improve energy sector efficiency, and help the country deploy 25 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. Modernizing distribution infrastructure and installing smart meters are key improvements.

