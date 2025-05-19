bp enhancing learning and research resources at local universities

bp today unveiled three newly established, fully equipped laboratories at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AUAC), marking another milestone in its ongoing support for education and innovation in Azerbaijan.

This initiative builds on bp’s previous contribution of three laboratories to AUAC, further strengthening the university’s technical infrastructure. It reflects bp’s broader commitment to helping local universities modernize their teaching and research capabilities, aimed at enhancing the quality of education and fostering innovation in engineering and construction disciplines.

The newly inaugurated laboratories include:

Ventilation, Water Supply and Heating Equipment Laboratory – presented to the department of Engineering Systems and Construction

Pumps and Pumping Units Laboratory – presented to the department of Land Reclamation and Water Resources Construction

Internal Combustion Engines and Hydraulic Transmission Laboratory – presented to the department of Technological Machinery and Equipment

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian Region, said: “The presence of specialized educational facilities, infrastructure and equipment is key to modernizing the entire educational process. This enables the training of a new generation of architects and construction engineers for the country. It also opens the door to new teaching and learning methods, leveraging a wealth of global best practices, digital tools, and advanced technologies. We are proud to support the university in enhancing its technical capabilities and contributing to the development of high-quality education and scientific research in Azerbaijan.”

The total cost of the project is 170,245 AZN (approximately $100,144). This includes the procurement, delivery, and installation of all laboratory equipment, as well as comprehensive training for university staff to ensure effective use and maintenance of the new facilities.

This project is part of bp’s long-standing commitment to education and capacity-building in Azerbaijan.