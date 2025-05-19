Azerbaijan notes growth in trade turnover with Hungary in 4M2025
Trade between Azerbaijan and Hungary picked up steam in early 2025, soaring by nearly 12 percent and hitting the sweet spot of around $15 million. Even though exports and imports are riding high, Azerbaijan's trade surplus has taken a hit compared to last year.
