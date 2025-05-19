IsDB predicts youth's share in its member countries by 2050

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 19. One third of the world's global youth will be in Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) member countries by 2025, Vice President for Operations of IsDB Rami Ahmad said at the IsDB 13th Youth Development Forum as part of the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend reports.

"Let me begin by acknowledging a certain truth. We are living in an era marked by profound global transition. But while uncertainty may define the mood of our times, it need not define their outcomes. For uncertainty is not an end state, it is a threshold, a signal that transformation is not only possible, but necessary," he mentioned.

Ahmad noted that in this evolving global landscape, young people are not merely responding to change; they are driving it, they are making the change.

"Now, is this more evident than across our 57 member countries, where nearly 30 percent, 1 third of the population of the world's youth live. And by 2025, 2050, 1 third of the world's global youth will be in our member countries. This is not simply a demographic trend, it is a strategic inflection point. The decisions we make today about education, about employment, and economic inclusion will shape the competitiveness, the cohesion, and the stability of our societies for generations to come," the vice president explained.

He added that the theme of this year's forum is Future-Leading Skills and Solutions for Youth Employability. Speaks directly to the imperative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel