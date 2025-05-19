Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan face extended border crossing restrictions at Tazhen checkpoint
Photo: The Committee of State Revenues of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Committee of State Revenues has imposed temporary restrictions on the "Tazhen" checkpoint at the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border, affecting all vehicles and individuals until September 1, 2025. The delay is due to ongoing construction and infrastructure improvements, including major repairs and roadworks. Travelers are advised to plan accordingly.
