Turkmenistan intends to pump up gas cooperation with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Turkmenistan intends to deepen its gas cooperation with Iran, said Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 18th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission between Iran and Turkmenistan, in Tehran, Meredov mentioned that Turkmenistan aims to export gas to Iran on a long-term basis and is also considering swap operations to deliver its gas to third countries via Iranian territory.

The minister articulated that a multitude of complexities pertaining to gas exportation to Iran are presently under rigorous analysis and conveyed optimism that the requisite frameworks will be operationalized in the near term.



He further underscored the sustained collaborative synergy in the petrochemical domain between the two nations over a span of 15 years and accentuated Turkmenistan’s preparedness to facilitate knowledge transfer and technical exchange in this sector.

"Iran has valuable experience in the petrochemical industry, while Turkmenistan possesses raw materials. We aim to convert these resources into finished products and deliver them to global markets. To implement this strategy, Turkmenistan is cooperating with companies from other countries, including South Korea and Japan. Iranian companies are also welcome to operate in this field in Turkmenistan," he said.

To note, the four-day 18th session of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on May 17 in Tehran. The session is co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

