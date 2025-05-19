Kazakhstan to raise first reed-based paper mill in its Almaty region
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region
A reed-based paper mill will be established in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to reduce environmental concerns and foster a green economy. The region's governor, Marat Sultangaziev, proposed turning 200,000 tons of reeds into 140,000 tons of paper products. This project aims to prevent reed fires in abandoned areas and enhance local industry, employment, and Kazakhstan-China collaboration.
