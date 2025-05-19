Iran proposes roadmap to revitalize trade turnover with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Iran has proposed the development of a cooperation roadmap aimed at increasing trade turnover with Ashgabat to $3 billion annually by 2028, said Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 18th session of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, today in Tehran, Sadegh noted that last year, trade turnover between the two countries rose to $600 million, indicating growth compared to the previous year.

She underscored that synergistic engagement with Turkmenistan constitutes a pivotal strategic priority for Iran, and that the orchestration of collaborative sessions of joint commissions and task forces epitomizes the steadfast commitment of both nations to the realization of shared objectives.



The minister articulated that within the parameters of a strategic accord established in recent years concerning transit and freight logistics, Iran and Turkmenistan are poised to amplify transit throughput across both nations to an ambitious target of 20 million tons by the year 2028.

“In terms of freight transport, the goal is to carry 6 million tons by rail, 7 million tons via highways, 2.5 million tons through combined rail-road transport, and 500,000 tons by sea,” she said.

Sadegh also highlighted the importance of a cooperation agreement for the daily exchange of 400 wagons at the Sarakhs rail border and 100 wagons at the Inchehborun rail border. She stated that efforts by the railway authorities of both countries will facilitate the implementation of this objective.

To note, the four-day 18th session of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on May 17 in Tehran. The session is co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

------

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur