Hungarian energy giant sets sights on Uzbekistan’s free economic zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19. Peter Karpaty, CEO of Hungarian company MVM EGI Zrt, welcomed the signing of the first agreement establishing a free economic zone for Hungarian companies in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“I truly believe that I will do my best to be one of the first European companies to be part of it.”

Speaking after a series of meetings with Uzbek representatives, Karpaty praised the professionalism, dynamism, and open-minded approach of the Uzbek side. He described Uzbekistan as the company’s most successful current project worldwide.

“The project’s momentum and the cooperative spirit we’ve seen here represent the best practice in our field.”

Karpaty emphasized that MVM EGI is active globally, but Uzbekistan stands out for its exceptional pace of development and supportive economic environment: “If we have a chance to contribute to this global transformation, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Reflecting on the growing ease of cooperation, he noted that only ten years ago it was far more difficult to establish ties with Uzbekistan. Now, the country not only offers opportunities for trade, he said, but also makes it feasible for companies to establish a permanent presence — thanks to favorable conditions for technology transfer and long-term investment.