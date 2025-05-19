UK-based Anglo Asian Mining expects steady ore output from Azerbaijan's Gilar mine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The UK-based Anglo Asian Mining PLC, a leading gold and copper producer in Azerbaijan, is projecting a monthly ore extraction of between 50,000 and 60,000 tons from the Gilar mine once it reaches full operational capacity, Trend reports via the company.

The company reported that current mining operations are focused on Zone 4, which contains high-grade ore, aligning with the company’s production plans. The ore will initially be processed using blending methods to extract gold in the form of doré, followed by flotation to produce copper concentrate. The company aims for a daily output of around 2,000 tons.

"A mineral resource estimate compliant with the JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) standards was released on December 11, 2023, confirming that the Gilar deposit contains around 6.1 million tons of ore with an average copper grade of 0.88 percent and over 255,000 ounces of gold with an average grade of 1.30 grams per ton," the report reads.

The Gilar deposit is located about 7 kilometers from the company’s processing plants, near the northern border of the Gadabay Contract Area. Development of the underground mine began in late 2022 following successful drilling results.

The mine comprises two completed underground tunnels: a 1,462-meter main exploration tunnel and a parallel ventilation tunnel. Additional tunneling work, including spiral ramps for multi-level extraction, is currently in progress.

