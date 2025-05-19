Senior Iranian official reaffirms Iran's nuclear program to be nonviolent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Iran reflects its seriousness in indirect talks with the United States by reaffirming its nuclear program's peaceful purposes, said Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

At a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei pointed out that Iran has taken the diplomatic bull by the horns, as there's nothing up its sleeve to conceal. He emphasized that ongoing sanctions against Iran have no impact on the country's will; instead, they confront the US with uncertainty about its own seriousness.

Baghaei also underlined that uranium enrichment is not up for negotiation under any circumstances, calling attempts to question it mere fantasy. He explained that uranium enrichment is necessary for the continuous development of Iran’s nuclear industry and is the result of the efforts of Iranian scientists.

To note, three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

