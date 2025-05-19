Uzbekistan faces notable drop in liquefied gas prices at start of May 2025

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

In the first half of May 2025, Uzbekistan's liquefied gas market saw prices drop off significantly, as reported by the Ministry of Energy. The price of liquefied gas has dropped off by over 15 percent during this period, showing a significant shift in market conditions. The trend points out shifts in both pricing and trading volumes on the exchange, hinting at possible effects for the sector going forward.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register