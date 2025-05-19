FlyArystan strengthens Kazakh-Chinese connections with new Yining route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 19. Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier FlyArystan successfully launched a new international route on May 18, 2025, connecting Almaty – Yining (Kuldja)–Almaty, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

“Flight FS7199, operated on an Airbus A320 and carrying 180 passengers, successfully arrived at its destination. The first round-trip flight was fully booked, confirming high demand for this route,” the report says.

The "Almaty – Yining – Almaty" route became FlyArystan’s second international route to China. The first was the resumption of flights on the Astana – Urumqi route on April 13, 2025. This is also the second international flight launched after Yining Airport was granted international status.

According to the schedule, flights will operate twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays. FlyArystan became the first Kazakh airline to operate direct flights on this route.



Yining (Kuldja) is a city in China, located in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, near the border with Kazakhstan. Tickets for the Almaty – Yining (Kuldja) flight are available for booking on the official website, mobile app, and through other channels.

