Algeria advocates for common approach to address youth issues with IsDB

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 19. Joint solutions must be found to the common problems faced by the youth today within the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Algerian Minister of Youth Mustapha Hidaoui said at the IsDB 13th Youth Development Forum as part of the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend reports.

"This forum coincided with an important date for us, Algerians, and an inspiring one for all the youth of the world — May 19. It was on this day that Algerian students joined the national liberation revolution, and through their energy, creativity, and belief in the justice of the national cause, they made a huge contribution to the struggle for independence, which culminated in the liberation of the country from colonial rule.

The same will, the same spirit that filled the hearts of the youth fighting for Algeria's freedom, lives on in the current generation. Today, the youth of Algeria have new opportunities. After the popular movement of 2019, we witnessed a new course based on the active role of the most energetic part of society — the youth — in the development of the country," also said the minister.

According to him, at the initiative of the highest political leadership headed by the President of the Republic, important reforms were carried out in Algeria aimed at ensuring that the youth are not only involved in the decision-making process but also play a key role in shaping state policy.

"This is a display of political wisdom because no society or nation striving for true development can achieve its goals without relying on the youth. In Algeria, a favorable political environment was created, allowing the youth to participate in the decision-making process and realize themselves in the economic sphere. Various economic and technical measures were adopted, resulting in the formation of a new, developed ecosystem that ensured more active participation of the youth in the economic life of the country," he mentioned.

The minister expressed hope that this event would serve as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with various countries of the Islamic world, represented here, to exchange experiences and successful stories implemented in different Muslim countries.

"Algeria, as before, is determined to continue supporting the youth, accompanying them on the path to full participation in economic life. I am convinced that the same enthusiasm and aspiration for progress are shared by all Islamic countries," he added.

