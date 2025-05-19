Kyrgyzstan, UN discuss ecology and sustainable development co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 19. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and permanent representatives of several countries to the United Nations discussed cooperation on ecology and sustainable development in Bishkek, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The meeting included representatives from Mali, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Tonga, Tuvalu, Palau, Burkina Faso, the Solomon Islands, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Zhaparov underscored the critical necessity of fortifying the UN's position as a pivotal entity for multilateral collaboration.



The president underscored the significance of ecological dilemmas as a paramount obstacle to global security frameworks and a focal point for collaborative initiatives. He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s strategic emphasis on the advancement of mountainous territories. In alignment with Kyrgyzstan's strategic advocacy, the UN General Assembly has ratified in excess of 15 resolutions pertaining to this subject matter.



He articulated that the period from 2023 through 2027 has been designated as the Decade of Action for Mountain Development and extended an invitation to stakeholders from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific to engage in the forthcoming Second Global Mountain Summit, which is slated to occur in Bishkek in 2027.

“Despite the geographical distance between our countries, we face similar challenges and can find innovative, regionally adapted solutions,” the president said.

The UN permanent representatives, in turn, recognized Kyrgyzstan’s contributions to the work of the United Nations. They highlighted the country’s important initiatives aimed at addressing global problems, including sustainable development and biodiversity conservation, and expressed readiness for close cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within the UN framework.

