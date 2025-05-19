Azerbaijan’s Regional Water Reclamation Servic opens tender to procure truck cranes
Entities keen on engaging in the procurement process are required to submit their proposals by 17:00 hours (GMT+4) on the 29th of May, 2025. The entry cost for engaging in the tendering procedure exceeds 400 manat.
