South Korea reveals budget plan for Kyrgyzstan’s statistics upgrade project (Exclusive)
More than a third of the budget pie for the Korean-backed initiative aimed at developing statistics in Kyrgyzstan will be earmarked for tapping into administrative data. The total budget stands at a cool $5.5 million, with a little wiggle room for annual tweaks. The project is a joint effort by KOSTAT and the National Statistical Committee, aiming to enhance services and sharpen staff skills.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy