South Korea reveals budget plan for Kyrgyzstan’s statistics upgrade project (Exclusive)

More than a third of the budget pie for the Korean-backed initiative aimed at developing statistics in Kyrgyzstan will be earmarked for tapping into administrative data. The total budget stands at a cool $5.5 million, with a little wiggle room for annual tweaks. The project is a joint effort by KOSTAT and the National Statistical Committee, aiming to enhance services and sharpen staff skills.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register