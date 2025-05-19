Azerbaijan’s Central Bank rolls out interactive statistical database to boost data access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has introduced a new "Interactive Statistical Database" (Navigation) aimed at providing the public with timely access to core statistical indicators and analytical reviews, Trend reports via the CBA.

The bank noted that the navigation system is designed in two languages, Azerbaijani and English, featuring a functional and modern interface to expand access for both domestic and international users. The platform includes a homepage and five distinct sections covering macroeconomic statistics, monetary statistics, financial sector data, payment system statistics, and foreign sector statistics. Each section offers detailed dashboards, charts, and tables.

A special "Dynamic Map" section on the homepage allows users to analyze key financial indicators for each city and district.

This initiative is expected to serve as a vital resource for scientific research, forecasting, and analytical reporting. The Central Bank plans to expand the system’s coverage as needed in the future.

The Interactive Statistical Database has been integrated into the Statistics section of the Central Bank’s official website and can be accessed through the provided link.

