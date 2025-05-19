IsDB 13th Youth Development Forum kicks off in Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 19. The IsDB 13th Youth Development Forum has kicked off as part of the Islamic Development Bank Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The IsDB Youth Development Forum 2025 is organized by the Youth of the Bank and coordinated by the Women and Youth Empowerment Division, focuses on the theme "Future-Ready: Skills and Solutions for Youth Employability."

The event aims to address systemic barriers to youth employability, promote policies and investments that enhance youth productivity, and elevate youth voices by showcasing local innovations. By focusing on both employability and productivity, the forum shifts the conversation from job access alone to value-added participation in economic transformation. Key objectives of the forum include promoting productivity-oriented employment, supporting policy-to-practice alignment, showcasing scalable models of youth engagement, and fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration.

The forum will feature discussions on building a future-ready workforce, scaling youth-led innovation, and enabling institutional and policy reform for youth employment. Expected outcomes include enhanced policy dialogue, showcased best practices, stronger partnerships, and increased visibility for youth contributions. This forum serves as a timely platform to address the urgent development priorities of productive and meaningful employment for youth in IsDB member countries.