Azerbaijan's Baku to convene OIC anti-corruption leaders for strategic talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Baku will host the third meeting of the heads of anti-corruption agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in 2026, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said in its statement, Trend reports.

Today, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev met with the President of Qatar's Administrative Control and Transparency Authority Hamad bin Nasser Al-Misnad.

Aliyev praised the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of holding the 3rd meeting of OIC anti-corruption agency heads in Baku in 2026.

He also highlighted the need to expand cooperation within the GlobE Network and other international platforms.

Al-Misnad commended Azerbaijan’s achievements in combating corruption and its contributions to international cooperation.

He stressed the role of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office in promoting experience exchange and cooperation on global platforms.

