Russia ready to work with Ukraine on memorandum on future peace treaty - Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Russia is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on a future peace treaty, which may also include issues of a ceasefire and principles for resolving the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists following a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

"Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty with the definition of a number of positions. Such as, for example, principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, and so on, including a possible ceasefire for a certain period if relevant agreements are reached. The Russian and Ukrainian sides must find compromises that would suit both sides," Putin said.