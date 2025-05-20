Tajikistan's agricultural production picking up steam

Tajikistan's agricultural output picked up by 7.7 percent in the first four months of 2025, coming in at 6.094 billion somoni (around $590 million). However, challenges like running into inefficient resource use and dealing with widespread irrigation system failures hold back the sector’s long-term growth.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register