Tajikistan's agricultural production picking up steam
Tajikistan's agricultural output picked up by 7.7 percent in the first four months of 2025, coming in at 6.094 billion somoni (around $590 million). However, challenges like running into inefficient resource use and dealing with widespread irrigation system failures hold back the sector’s long-term growth.
