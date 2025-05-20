Azerbaijan facelifting roads linking settlements in its Gusar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has started an overhaul of the Gukhuroba-Khiloba-Yasaoba-Anigoba-Ashaghi Imamgulukend-Shirvanli road, connecting six settlements with a population of 5,000 in the Gusar district, a source in the agency told Trend.

The source indicated that progress is being made on the 26.7-kilometer thoroughfare to elevate it to the fourth technical tier, with the roadway dimensions being augmented to a width of 10 meters.



At present, earthmoving operations are in progress, alongside activities aimed at achieving optimal road profile and cross-sectional expansion, with 12 kilometers exhibiting substandard bituminous surface and 14.7 kilometers comprising unbound granular material.

In accordance with the technological sequence, the construction of the road base and the laying of a new asphalt concrete pavement will be carried out next. The project also includes the construction of culverts in the necessary places to drain water along the road.

In the concluding phase of the initiative, as it was noted, the implementation of wayfinding signage and distance indicators, along with pavement markings and delineation lines, will be executed to facilitate optimal vehicular circulation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel