Uzbekistan talking with Changi Airport to get ball rolling on Tashkent-Singapore flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. As part of efforts to expand Uzbekistan’s international air connectivity and boost its tourism potential, a working meeting was held with representatives of Singapore Changi Airport, one of the world’s leading aviation hubs, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan Airlines.

During the talks, both sides discussed the prospects of launching a direct air route between Tashkent and Singapore. Representatives of Changi Airport expressed strong interest in the initiative, citing a growing demand among Singaporean tour operators for Uzbekistan as an attractive travel destination.

Special attention was given to the strategic role of Tashkent International Airport as a key transit hub. Changi Airport officials noted that Tashkent’s extensive flight network to European cities positions the Uzbek capital as an important gateway for passenger traffic between Europe and Asia.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties confirmed their readiness to continue working together and outlined next steps for exploring logistical, marketing, and regulatory aspects necessary for launching direct air service between the two countries.

